Update: More details released on double-fatal wrong-way collision on I-15 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more details on a wrong-way driver collision Saturday that killed two people.

Dispatch was alerted to the crash at about 4:54 a.m. Saturday, the UHP statement says.

“Dispatch received reports of a white hatchback entering I-15 northbound from the 600 South off-ramp, traveling the wrong direction, southbound in the northbound lanes,” the statement says.

Corp. Mikki Vargas, UHP, told Gephardt Daily the crash happened almost immediately after a wrong way driver entered the highway at the 600 South ramp.

“So they were traveling southbound in the northbound lanes,” Vargas said. “As they entered the freeway, they basically did not make it very far before the head-on collision happened.”

The wrong-way white hatchback, driving south, hit a northbound blue FJ Cruiser.

“The driver and sole occupant of the FJ Cruiser was unrestrained and was deceased upon our arrival,” the UHP statement says. “The driver and sole occupant of the white hatchback was wearing their seat belt, but was also deceased upon our arrival.”

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

“Impairment is being investigated of the driver of the white hatchback,” the UHP statement says. “The names of the deceased won’t be released pending notification of family.

“MCIT (major crash investigation team) and SBI (State Bureau of Investigation) have both been notified and are assisting in the investigation.”