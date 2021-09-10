Update: Officials ID man dead after head-on collision in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man who died last Friday night in a head-on collision in Ogden.

The deceased is Yuri Young, 40, from Ogden, according to the police department.

A previous statement from the police department said the accident happened at 6:25 p.m. at 1100 N. Washington Blvd.

According to police, Young, who was driving a Ford F-150, was traveling south when his pickup crossed the center line and hit a larger pickup, a Ford F-350, in a head-on collision.

Young was declared dead at the scene.

The 70-year-old woman driving the F-350 pickup was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

It is not clear why Young crossed the center line.