Update: Officials ID man killed in head-on crash near Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 2, 2020 (Gehardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in a head-on crash near Hurricane on Monday morning.

The deceased is Richard Hilmer Duncan, 78, of Washington, Utah, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

A silver Dodge Journey being driven by an 83-year-old man was eastbound on State Route 9 in the area of mile post 14 at approximately 9 a.m., said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

“For an unknown reason at this time, the driver of the Dodge Journey left their travel lane and was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane,” the statement said. “A beige 2010 Honda Ridgeline driven by a 78-year-old male was traveling west, in the correct westbound lane of SR-9, and hit the Dodge Journey head-on.”

Duncan, the driver of the Honda Ridgeline, died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Journey was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

SR-9 was restricted to one travel lane for approximately two hours for the investigation. That investigation is ongoing, officials said.