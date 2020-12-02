Update: Officials ID woman killed in rollover near Nephi

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a woman who died in a rollover crash on state Route 132 near Nephi early Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Hope Baer, 58, of Delta, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily.

The incident began at about 5:23 p.m., as a van heading west on SR-132 ran off the right side of the road near milepost 16, Street said.

The driver corrected, came back onto the road and then over-corrected, traveling back off the right side of the road.

“The van traveled up a large embankment as it rotated counterclockwise and started to roll,” Street said. “The van then traveled down the embankment and came to rest in the center of the roadway facing east.”

The van’s driver, later identified as Baer, was wearing a seat belt but died of severe head injuries.

Street said a passenger in the front seat, who also was restrained, had minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

“Troopers believe a medical condition may have contributed to the crash,” Street said, but the investigation is still underway.