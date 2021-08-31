Update: Pleasant Grove boil order lifted effective immediately

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The boil order for Pleasant Grove that has been in place since Wednesday, Aug. 25 has been lifted, effective immediately.

“At this point the water is safe to drink,” said a Facebook post from Pleasant Grove City Monday evening. “For precautionary reasons, if you are located in the Battle Creek service area it is recommended that you run each tap or faucet for a minimum of five minutes and that you dispose of all ice formed since the boil order has been in place. You may also want to replace your disposable refrigerator filters.

“To verify if you are in the Battle Creek service area please refer to our interactive map. Those living in the green shaded area are in the Battle Creek service area.”

You can also find additional information on the Pleasant Grove website at plgrove.org.

If you have questions regarding the boil order being lifted you can call Pleasant Grove Public Works at 801-785-2941. They will be answering phones during regular business hours from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

“Finding a single source of the introduction of E. Coli into a water system is a difficult process, and often, a specific source is never found,” the post said. “While the exact source of contamination for this event has not been identified, the city has followed all standard guidelines to flush and chlorinate the areas of concern and has made sure the chlorination levels have been regulated throughout the Battle Creek zone to ensure clean water delivery.”

The Monday evening post added: “We appreciate your patience and understanding. We would like to thank all those that worked together in order to resolve this issue as soon as possible including the Pleasant Grove Public Works Department. We also appreciate the Utah State Division of Drinking Water for their expertise in helping us resolve the issue.”