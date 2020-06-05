Update: Police ID 81-year-old motorcyclist hit, killed by wrong-way driver in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, June 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified an 81-year-old motorcyclist hit and killed by a wrong-way driver in Midvale on Tuesday.

“The motorcycle rider has been identified as Albert Higginson, of Midvale,” said a tweet from Unified Police Department. “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

The accident happened at about 5:34 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 7200 South and State Street in Midvale.

The motorcycle was heading south when it was hit by the northbound car, a Honda driven by a 22-year-old man.

“A vehicle was driving northbound in the southbound lanes, and those vehicles crashed head on,” UPD Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily.

“There was an Air Force medic who stopped and attempted life-saving measures, and applied tourniquets,” Gray said.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Gray said the wrong-way driver was Cesar Riviera Herrera, who was taken into custody and is now facing a charge of automobile homicide, a third-degree felony.

He was also tested due to signs he was driving under the influence, Gray said, but results of toxicology tests are not yet available.