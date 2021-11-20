Update: Police ID construction worker killed in industrial accident at Salt Lake City Int’l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a man killed in an industrial accident at Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday morning.

“We have completed next of kin notifications in this case,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department on Friday afternoon. “The person killed identified as 46-year-old Andrew Hamilton. There are no updates to the investigation at this time.”

The investigation started at approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, when SLC911 received information about a construction worker being injured at the airport, said a previous news release from SLCPD. Upon arrival, first responders confirmed the individual died on scene.

“The SLCPD is responsible for investigating cases involving death, including those ranging from natural cause to homicides,” the news release said. “As such, SLCPD detectives have responded to the airport to conduct a workplace-death investigation.” Detectives are working with the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on the investigation.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department and Salt Lake City Airport Operations Division also responded to the scene.

Nancy Volmer, director of Communication and Marketing for the airport, issued the following statement: “The Salt Lake City Department of Airports can confirm that an accident has occurred as part of the construction program. The site of the incident is in an isolated part of the airport campus and the site is secure. The airport will release more details as available and appropriate.”

A representative of SoNev Construction released a statement on behalf of the company late Wednesday afternoon.

The statement read: “SoNev Construction is deeply saddened by the loss of one of its valued employees.

“The accident occurred while maintenance was being performed on construction equipment on the Salt Lake City Airport campus. OSHA investigators and safety personnel from SoNev Construction and its management, along with Salt Lake City Airport personnel, have been on the scene and the incident is still under investigation.”