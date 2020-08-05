Update: Police ID man fatally injured driving into back of UTA bus in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Aug. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police have identified a man killed when he drove into the back of a UTA bus in Taylorsville on Tuesday.

“We have identified the male that passed away in yesterday’s traffic collision on Taylorsville Expressway as 53-year-old Raymond Anderson,” said a tweet from Unified Police Department. “Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

The incident occurred in the area of 4700 S. 1175 West at approximately noon, UTA spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily.

Arky said both vehicles were traveling westbound on 4700 South, when the vehicle the man was driving plowed into the back of the bus in the area of 1175 West.

It’s not clear how fast the bus was going, but the vehicle was traveling “at a high rate of speed” Arky said.

Anderson was declared dead at the scene, Arky said. He was the only person in the car; no one on the bus was injured. Both vehicles sustained damage.

It’s not clear at this early stage why the car hit the bus.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.