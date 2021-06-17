Update: Police ID man who died in fall on Mount Raymond in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a man who died Wednesday after he fell while hiking Mount Raymond in the Butler Fork area of Big Cottonwood Canyon.

The deceased is Jed Homer, 68, according to a statement from the Unified Police Department.

A Facebook post from Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said crews were called out just before 2:45 p.m.

“Two hikers were coming down from the summit of Mount Raymond when one slipped and fell down a steep slope into Mill A,” the post said. “When his partner was able to make it down to his friend he found that he had sustained major head trauma and had died in the fall.” The man fell approximately 400 feet, officials said.

Three teams went up the trail to help the surviving party out and help with the body recovery.

“The Department of Public Safety helicopter was also called to help, and was able to recover the body and the surviving member,” the post said. “Both hikers had hiked the peak multiple times and were on the summer trail from Baker Pass. RIP.”