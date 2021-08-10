Update: Police ID motorcyclist who died after crash on I-84 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a 67-year-old motorcyclist who died Saturday after an accident on Interstate 84 east in Morgan County.

The deceased is Christopher Anderson, from Salt Lake City, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 3:29 p.m., a previous statement said.

“A group of motorcycles were traveling eastbound on I-84 near mile post 94,” the UHP statement said. “One of the riders of a black Harley Davidson failed to stay on the road as it curved to the right, and went off the road to the left into the cable barrier.

“The 67-year-old male rider was taken to a local hospital where he died following surgery.”

Mountain Green volunteer fire/EMS personnel on Engine 131 responded to the accident scene, as did Paramedic Rescue 5 from Ogden. A volunteer firefighter received a non life-threatening injury and was also taken to McKay-Dee Hospital, treated and released.

Lane closures were in place for about two hours during the accident investigation.