Pioneer Theatre’s individual tickets go on sale Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — After more than a year of stops and starts, responsible closures and distance entertainment including window displays, Pioneer Theatre Company is back next month with a fully staged version of “Ain’t Misbehavin.'”

And for the skittish among us who can’t quite commit to season tickets, single tickets for the first show go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Check for tickets here. Season tickets already are available through the same link. Shows are at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre, at 300 S. 1400 East.

PTC has remained closed as other large and small theaters opened, then canceled shows due to COVID-19 in their casts. And, as the pandemic continues, it’s quite possible shows or showings at this and any theater could be cancelled.

“We remain committed to your welfare and safety, and therefore are prepared to make new decisions based on evolving information,” an earlier PTC statement says. “If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 801-581-6961 (Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. You may encounter long hold times, so please email us for non-time-sensitive inquiries at boxoffice@pioneertheatre.org).”

The season’s shows are listed below.

“Ain’t Misbehavin,'” Sept. 10-25. PTC’s summary: It’s a celebration of Thomas “Fats” Waller, the stride pianist and composer who became a Harlem legend defining the jazz of the 20s and 30s. Rowdy and fun, “Ain’t Misbehavin’” is our joyous celebration of the return of theatre. You’ll be tapping your feet to memorable songs such as “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Black and Blue,” “This Joint is Jumpin’,” and “I’ve Got a Feeling I’m Falling.” One of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time, sometimes sassy, sometimes sultry, “Ain’t Misbehavin’” has moments of devastating beauty that are simply unforgettable.

“Ass” (world premiere). Oct. 22–Nov. 6. By Ellen Simon. Contains strong language.

The PTC summary: Is genius a good enough excuse for bad behavior? In this witty and acrimonious World Premiere, a brilliant sculptor in failing health is forced to deal with his son and with his ninth wife. He confronts his own mortality and the claims of family versus art in this witty and engaging look at complicated relationships and a family who sometimes behaves badly.

“Elf the Musical,” Dec. 3-18. Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, based upon the New Line Cinema film by David Berenbaum

PTC’s summary: The movie became an instant cult classic, and the musical adaptation took Broadway by storm! Buddy discovers that he’s not really an elf — the fact that he’s 6 feet 2 inches and towers over the other elves in Santa’s Workshop should have tipped him off — and travels to New York to find his real father. He finds, and spreads, love, helping others rediscover the joy of Christmas along the way.

“The Messenger” (a world premiere), Jan. 14-29. By Jeff Talbott.

PTC’s summary: PTC’s summary: Norway. 1882. The Stockman home. Sound familiar? Not so fast. Therese Stockman is a small-town doctor and single mother who has made a shocking discovery about the industry that gives her town its lifeblood. Her friend Kristine Hovstad, the editor of “The Messenger” (one of the two competing newspapers in town) is going to take the story and run with it, but at what cost? Using Henrik Ibsen’s classic “An Enemy of the People” as a departure point, this brand-new play examines our relationships with the press, our community, and each other.

“Something Rotten!,” Feb. 25–March 12. Welcome to the ’90s … the 1590s! With Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, this show was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Book and Score.

PTC’s summary: Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting, all at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. An uproarious dose of pure Broadway fun and an irresistible ode to musicals—those dazzling creations that entertain us, inspire us, and remind us that “everything’s better with an exclamation point!”

“Fireflies” (a Utah premiere), April 1-16. By Matthew Barber. PTC summary:

Retired schoolteacher Eleanor Bannister lives a quiet life alone in tiny Groverdell, Texas, and is set in her routine, and secure in her position as the town’s most respected woman. A hole in her roof draws the attention of Abel Brown, a smooth-talking drifter intent on renovating Eleanor’s house, and possibly her life. It’s a well-told story of tentative, late-life love.

“Hello, Dolly!,” May 13–28. With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and book by Michael Stewart, based on “The Matchmaker” by Thornton Wilder, won 14 Tonys with its Broadway production. The list includes Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book and Best Revival of a Musical.

PTC’s summary: A blockbuster Broadway hit, “Hello, Dolly!” is bursting with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history. The musical follows the romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher Levi (a strong-willed matchmaker), as she travels to New York to find a match for the miserly “well-known, unmarried, half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder. The show’s memorable songs include “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Ribbons Down My Back,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” “Hello, Dolly!,” “Elegance,” and “It Only Takes a Moment.”