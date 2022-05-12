Update: Police release name of motorcyclist killed in downtown Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released the name of a motorcyclist fatally injured in a crash Wednesday in downtown Salt Lake City.

The victim has beed identified as Josue Vega, 36.

Investigators say Vega’s motorcycle and an SUV collided near 400 S. West Temple, about at 4:47 p.m.

As it turns out it was Police Chief Mike Brown happened to be in the area and reported the crash to emergency dispatchers, according to a department statement. “Chief Brown arrived on scene, began blocking traffic, notified dispatch about the crash, and requested medical assistance.”

Community members had already begun CPR on the victim, the release said.

A preliminary investigation shows the cyclist was southbound on West Temple at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the northbound SUV as it was turning west onto 400 South. Investigators believe, based on witness statements, that Vega was attempting to beat a yellow light.

The intersection was closed for several hours, pursuant to the investigation, causing significant delay to the evening rush hour commute.

The crash marks the 13th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City in 2022, according to the police department.