Update: Retired UPD officer killed in Roy motorcycle accident

ROY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police Department says the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Roy Friday afternoon was a former Unified Police Department officer.

Roy officials said the deceased has been identified as Frank J. Hicks, 45. UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler confirmed to Gephardt Daily that Hicks was a recently retired officer.

Hicks was fatally injured in the crash in the area of 5600 South and 1900 West, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m.

Master Officer Stuart Hackworth, with the Roy Police Department, said the motorcycle was southbound on 1900 West when a northbound vehicle turning west onto 5600 South turned in front of the bike.

Hicks was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead scene.

Police do not suspect any impairment, Hackworth said; however, the crash is still under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story if more information becomes known.