Update: Roy police give update on K-9 injured in officer-involved critical incident

CLINTON, Utah, Aug. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy Police Department gave an update on K-9 Mik, who was shot in the face during an officer-involved critical incident near the Roy/Clinton border Saturday.

A suspect was fatally shot during the incident.

“We are happy to report that Mik underwent surgery this afternoon and is expected to make a full recovery,” said a Facebook update from Roy PD. “He will be out of work for at least six weeks and be re-evaluated at that time. We want to thank everyone for their support and we will keep you updated with Mik’s condition.”

Officer Josh Taylor, Roy Police Department, said the incident began at about 2 a.m. when an officer made a traffic stop and had brief contact with the two Caucasian male occupants of the vehicle.

“They fled, and there was a short pursuit,” Taylor told Gephardt Daily. “The officer learned that the vehicle was in a field south and east of the Vasa Fitness Center (at 2642 N. 2000 West, Clinton).

“When officers attempted approaching the vehicle, there was gunfire from a suspect in the vehicle, and police dog Mik was hit in the face.”

Mik was taken to an emergency vet, and is expected to survive, Taylor said.

“One suspect was hit by gunfire and is deceased at this time. The other male was taken into custody.”

No officers were injured in the exchange. One Roy Police Department car was hit by a bullet in the driver’s-side windshield.

Agencies assisting at the scene included the Clinton Police Department, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

“At this point, the Davis and Weber County attorney offices are taking over the investigation, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.”

The deceased man has not yet been identified.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.