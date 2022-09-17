Update: Salt Lake City police identify Uber passenger killed in crash with UTA train

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released the name of the Uber passenger killed in car crash with a Utah Transit Authority train Wednesday morning in Salt Lake City.

Jalen Neal, 28, was a passenger in an Chevy Bolt that witnesses say ran a red light at 700 South and West Temple, where it collided with a TRAX train, according to a news release Friday from Salt Lake City police.

A UTA spokesman said the light-rail train was traveling an estimated 30-40 mph about 7:50 a.m. when the Bolt clipped the back of the train. The brunt of the impact occurred on the passenger side of the vehicle.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts, but Neal was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

UTA requested assistance from the Salt Lake City Police Department and its Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team to investigate the crash, the release states.

“Based on preliminary information, the driver of a Chevrolet Bolt crashed into the UTA train as it crossed 700 South. The impact killed Mr. Neal, a rear passenger inside the Bolt,” according to the news release.

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Police have not arrested, charged or cited the driver in connection with the crash.

The deadly crash becomes the 22nd traffic-related fatal accident in Salt Lake City this year, police said.