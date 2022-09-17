Breaking: Salt Lake City police investigating reports of shooting in Fairpark community

By
Jared Page
-
Salt Lake City police investigators on the scene of a reported shooting Friday night in SLC's Fairpark neighborhood. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating reports of a shooting Friday evening in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community.

Salt Lake City police responded about 5:40 p.m. to reports of shots fired near 555 W. 400 North.

Unconfirmed reports from first responders indicate at least one person was injured in the shooting, and police are seeking multiple suspects who left the area in a dark vehicle.

Gephardt Daily will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

