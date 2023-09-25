Update: SLCPD reveals suspicious item was ‘organic agricultural product’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has revealed the nature of the “suspicious item” found in an alley near the U.S. Bank Tower.

“The only thing that I can confirm right now is it was an organic agricultural product,” Lt. Mark Wian, SLCPD, told reporters at a 3:30 p.m. Monday interview at the scene in downtown Salt Lake City.

The seven-hour initial investigation began just before 8 a.m. when a citizen called dispatch to report finding the item that sparked suspicion. Wian did not confirm whether the organic agricultural product was in a package, bag or other container.

Agencies responding to the area of the site, near at 170 S. Main St., included Salt Lake City police, Salt Lake City fire crews, the FBI, Air National Guard and county bomb squad.

Photo by Gephardt Daily contributor Tyson Horrocks

Wian talked to reporters at the scene at about 1:15 p.m. Asked about what made the object suspicious, Wian did not give details.

“There’s something here that just doesn’t seem right. It’s out of the ordinary. So when we get here it starts with that initial response with our patrol officers working with our on-duty watch commander to determine how we need to scale it up or scale it down.

“Clearly we have scaled it up,” Wian said, nearly two hours prior to the conclusion of the initial investigation.

Photo Salt Lake City Police

During the initial investigation, U.S. Bank Tower was evacuated and nearby buildings were put on lockdown.

Wian said in the 3:30 p.m. news conference that officials would remain on scene for a time, wrapping up the on-scene investigation. Roads have reopened, and traffic is being restored to its normal pattern, he said.

US Bank building File photo by Google Streets

But the investigation will continue, Wian said, and surveillance footage reportedly recorded the person who left the item near the building.

“That’s the ask,” Wian said. “Whoever did this, come forward. We’d like to talk to you.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.