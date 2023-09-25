Two pups adopted from VIP puppy lounge during FanX

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Actress Stacey Dash, known for the 1995 film “Clueless” and the TV series that followed, arrived alone for the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention last weekend but left with a plus one.

She adopted a puppy.

“I fell in love, and I want to give him a good home,” Dash said in an interview with Paws for Life Utah, an animal rescue group based in Heber City. Paws for Life provides a “puppy lounge” for VIP guests who want to relax between FanX appearances, and play with pups who are available for adoption.

“I found my new life partner,” said Dash, who played with the pup Thursday and Friday before filling out adoption papers Saturday. “Meet Mr. Black.”

Stacey Dash Photos courtesy Paws for Life

Zack Beck, a personal appearance agent, adopted a puppy for his family. Beck said he has a 4-year-old son, Lucas, who has been asking for a dog for the past few weeks. Lucas plans to name the puppy Muffin after a “Bluey” animated television series character.

“He’s very, very excited,” Beck said of his son. “He started cleaning the house to get ready. We want to make sure the dog gets a good home.”

Paws for Life Utah pulled the mother dog from an animal shelter before she gave birth to 10 puppies. The mother and her litter have been cared for in a foster volunteer’s home for over two months. Seven puppies from this litter were featured during the FanX event.

“We rotated the puppies each day and made sure they were all taken care of,” said Kris Brunisholz, Paws for Life Utah director of operations.

Paws for Life Utah is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless dogs, cats and other at-risk animals from municipal shelters find forever homes.

“The FanX Salt Lake Comic Conventions have become known for having puppies in the green room,” said Stephanie Farr, FanX green room hospitality manager. “This was our 10th anniversary, and we had our largest show ever with over 100 celebrities. They were so excited to see the adorable puppies. We love helping support local animal rescue groups every year.”

In previous years, celebrities Conor Leslie, Jason Patric, Renee O’Connor, Michael Rosenbaum and John Barrowman each adopted a puppy from different animal welfare organizations featured during the convention.

The remaining puppies from this litter and other rescued animals are available for adoption. Visit Paws for Life Utah at PFLU.org for information on how to adopt, foster or otherwise help.