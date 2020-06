UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Stillwater Fire, which started Saturday west of Utah Lake, is now 70% contained, Utah Fire Info tweeted late Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, the fire was reported at 30 acres “and growing rapidly,” with numerous resources responding.

The latest tweet said, “Final update for the night on the #StillwaterFire … 40 acres in size and 70% contained.”

