Police investigate shots fired between 2 men in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, June 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to a call of shots fired Saturday night and found that two men had been involved in an exchange of gunfire.

Ogden Police Lt. John Cox told Gephardt Daily officers were dispatched at 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Eccles Avenue.

“Two males exchanged gunfire,” Cox said. “It turns out they were both romantically inclined at one time toward the same female.”

A home was struck by at least one bullet, but no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Cox said although the suspect is not in custody, the police know who they are looking for, and there is no danger to the community.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is released.