Update: Structures no longer threatened by Alaskan Fire in Ogden Canyon

OGDEN CANYON, Utah, July 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Structures are no longer threatened by the #AlaskanFire, near the Alaska Inn in Ogden Canyon, according to a Utah Fire Info update.

“The #AlaskanFire is estimated at 2.5 acres. No evacuations, structures no longer threatened,” says the Utah Fire Info post, issued at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

“Ogden Canyon Road is closed both directions from the mouth of the canyon to Pineview Reservoir. It is burning on the south side of road on the north slope in steep, rugged terrain.”

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene of the fast-moving grass fire, near the 400 block of Ogden Canyon, said a tweet issued at 6:49 p.m.

“Fire behavior is very active, structures are threatened,” the tweet said.

Utah Highway Patrol has reported a high-level traffic incident caused by the fire. The UDOT traffic website says State Route 39 is closed between mile markers 9 and 14, and, as of 7 p.m., the incident was expected to affect traffic for about four hours.