WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has closed Ogden Canyon.

The reason is roadway flooding, according to a 9:16 a.m. social media post.

“Ogden Canyon is closing in both directions between milepost 10-12 due to flooding,” a DPS statement says.

“Our Utah Highway Patrol troopers will be assisting.”

There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen. For DPS updates, check here.