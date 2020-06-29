Update: Traverse Fire 26% contained at 467 acres

LEHI/DRAPER, Utah, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Traverse Fire in the Traverse Mountain area of Lehi, Draper and Alpine is 26% contained at 467 acres, officials said Monday.

“The fire area received precipitation overnight,” a tweet from Utah Fire Info at noon said. “Today crews are working to further secure containment lines and mop-up. Air operations were halted earlier today because of a drone. NEVER fly drones near a wildfire.”

Sunday night, evacuation orders put in place because of the fire were lifted for residents of the Maple Hollow neighborhood in Draper and Autumn Hills and Spring Dew Lane neighborhoods in Lehi.

“Crews have assessed the situation and are confident that no additional flare-ups will occur in the area,” Draper City said in a news release. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep you informed as additional updates becomes available.”

Earlier Sunday evening, Utah Fire Info tweeted:

“The Traverse Fire is 26% contained. Fire activity has not picked back up despite strong winds in the area. Fire managers are feeling positive about the fire, many resources from the incident have been diverted to support the other fires.”

At 10 a.m. Sunday, the fire was estimated at 500 acres, according to a tweet by Utah Fire Info. No structures had been lost, and about 200 resources were assigned to the fire.

Officials determined that the blaze was sparked by fireworks.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this story as information becomes available.