Update: UHP ID’s pedestrian struck, killed by alleged impaired driver in Tooele County

ERDA, Utah, Aug. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the name of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by an alleged impaired driver in Erda early Thursday morning.

The pedestrian has been identified as Grant Goodwin, 40, of Stansbury Park, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

“Just before 6:30 a.m. on southbound SR-36 at Cimmarron Way, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a suspected impaired driver,” said a previous news release from UHP. “Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. The pedestrian was running on the right shoulder of southbound traffic in an unknown direction.”

Physical evidence indicates the driver of a 2016 Ford Escape drifted off onto the shoulder and fatally struck the pedestrian, the news release said. “Signs of impairment and alcohol use were observed from the driver,” the news release added. “Following field sobriety tests and intoxilizer results it was determined that the driver was impaired.”

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with evidence collection with this case.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.