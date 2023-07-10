Update: UHP identifies 19-year-old woman killed in Iron County crash

IRON COUNTY, Utah, July 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a 19-year-old woman killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday night.

Alexia De Campos was a passenger in a Honda Civic that veered off southbound Interstate 15 in Iron County and rolled several times in the freeway median about 8:15 p.m., UHP stated in a news release.

De Campos and a 17-year-old girl were ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries, according to UHP. The juvenile girl’s identify was not released.

“Lack of seat belt use and excessive speed are being investigated as possible contributors to the crash,” the release states.

The male driver and a female passenger were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital in critical condition. Another female passenger with “moderate injuries” was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to UHP.