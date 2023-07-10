Tooele County pool needs ‘extensive repairs,’ will not open this summer

TOOELE, Utah, July 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Repairs that Tooele County officials say will take all summer to complete will prevent the Energy Solutions Aquatic Center from opening this summer.

The pool at 2930 W. state Route 112 was analyzed by aquatic specialists who determined the damage will require “extensive repairs,” according to a news release from Tooele County Parks and Recreation.

“As a part of ongoing repairs, a pressure test was conducted on the main water feed and drain lines in the pool,” Tooele County Parks and Recreation Director Corey Bullock said. “The results were not what we were hoping for. The two lines failed the pressure tests because the settling and shifting of the pipes are worse than anticipated. Due to the continuing repairs, the pool will not open in 2023.”

While the pool is closed, county officials plan to re-evaluate repairs and solutions. Upgrades to the pool also are planned, including new Western-themed pool toys, according to the news release.

“They will consist of a starburst, an iguana sprayer, a water tower, and tumble buckets,” the release states.

“The intended result for the 2024 reopening of Energy Solutions Aquatic Center is to have a modernized, safe, well-maintained structure that the community can enjoy for many years to come.”