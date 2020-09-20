Update: UHP identifies victims in Sevier County head-on crash

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified two people who were fatally injured in a head-on collision Thursday night in Sevier County.

The accident happened at 11:07 p.m. at mile marker 89 on Interstate 70, east of Salina.

The driver of the vehicle that was traveling east in the westbound lanes has been identified as Russann Johnson, age 54, of Provo.

Gregory Romero, age unknown, of Romania, was driving the Ford Expedition that was struck head on.

Johnson and Romero both died on scene.

A statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety said a call was received Thursday night reporting that a vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes.

Minutes later, Richfield Communication Center received a call of a head-on crash involving the wrong-way vehicle.

“The small white vehicle traveling wrong direction struck a Ford Expedition head-on. After the head on, the Ford Expedition was struck from behind by a semi truck,” the DPS statement said. “The Ford Expedition rolled down the road and into the median, landing on its wheels and catching on fire.

“The driver of the small white car was fully ejected and died on-scene. The driver of the Ford Expedition was killed on impact.

“A passenger in the Ford Expedition was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Alcohol and drug impairment are suspected as a contributing factor,” the statement said.

No information has been released regarding the passenger who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.