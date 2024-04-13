Mitigation progressing at Panguitch Lake dam; evacuation notice lifted

PANGUITCH, Utah, April 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials say mitigation efforts are working to reduce the risk of failure of the Panguitch Lake dam.

“Initial stabilization efforts have been completed by extending rock rip-rap across the face of the affected section of the dam,” the Utah Department of Public Safety said in an update Friday, detailing efforts since a crack was found Monday evening in the upper section of the dam. “Ice along the upstream face of the dam has been removed.”

The evacuation notice to the residents of Panguitch and surrounding areas has been lifted, the DPS said.

“Authorities urge community members to stay informed should situations change,” the department said.

Any hanging conditions would be shared through local media, social media and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office website, according to the DPS. Concerned residents can subscribe to alerts from the sheriff’s office online.

“I am confident with the results of our mitigation efforts to effectively reduce the pressure on the Panguitch Lake dam and the potential for an uncontrolled release,” says Garfield County Sheriff Eric Houston, incident commander for the Panguitch Lake response. “That work allows us to lift the evacuation notice, but I do urge people to stay prepared for this and other types of hazards.

“I want to thank the community for their positive response, support, and patience as we have worked through this situation. I especially appreciate the communication, collaboration, and efforts provided by all of our response partners as well.”

The DPS said ice along the upstream face of the dam has been removed. “If winds drive ice toward the dam, crews will break and remove it.”

“Efforts to lower the water level continue by releasing as much water as possible. As of Friday morning, water levels have dropped 8 inches since controlled releases began. The plan is to reduce the water elevation in the reservoir until it is below the affected section so that a full assessment of the dam can be made.”

State Route 143 has been reopened to regular traffic, the release said, while certain areas will remain closed or are being monitored.

North Shore Road is closed except for property owners between the boat ramp and SR-143.

The area surrounding the Panguitch Lake dam will remain closed to all unauthorized personnel due to unsafe conditions.

Due to high and swift water, Marilyn Bulkley Park near Panguitch is closed.

Ice fishing on Panguitch Lake is not permitted. With the water level being reduced, ice conditions could be dangerous.

Use caution near Panguitch Creek. Increased water released from the dam has increased the risk of high, swift water. Please watch children and pets and keep them away from the creek. Turn around, don’t drown.

Even with the risk of a potential failure significantly reduced, according to the press release, authorities will continue monitoring conditions 24/7.

“Because spring runoff has begun, the Division of Water Rights staff engineers will continue to be on-site daily and work with the Sheriff’s Office and the dam owner to plan for the anticipated runoff.

“Once those levels have subsided, engineering and plans will be developed for permanent repairs to the affected area of Panguitch Lake dam.”

All information related to the Panguitch Lake dam incident can be found at garfield.utah.gov.