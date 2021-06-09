Update: Utah food truck gets a new look after being vandalized with hate messages

LAYTON, Utah, June 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah food truck has been given a new look with the help of Jazz player Jordan Clarkson after it was vandalized with hate speech over the weekend.

A Facebook post Wednesday morning from the owners of the Yum Yum Food Truck, based in Layton, says: “It has been an emotional few days. The love and support that we got from all of you has been deeply heartfelt. My family can’t thank you guys enough. Special thanks to Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson and Dan from Identity Graphx for the new look. Thanks to Mayor Joy Petro, Councilman Clint Morris, Councilman Zach Bloxham, Dustin, everyone in the neighborhood and all of you angels. Love prevails. We are going to have our grand reopening this Saturday at the Philippine Independence Day celebration in SLC.”

Clarkson, who is Filipino-American, also tweeted about the makeover: “It hurt me deeply to see that Salt Lake’s @yumyumasianfood truck was recently vandalized — I know the pain that hateful language and racism causes. With help from @identitygraphx we’ll be able to restore the truck and hopefully lift Ben and his family’s spirit!! #StopAsianHate.”

A follow-up tweet adds: “I stand in solidarity with Utah’s Filipino community — love is more powerful than hate! #utahfilipino #StopAAPIHate #stopasianhate.”

In addition, Layton City Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

“Early on the morning of June 6 this truck was vandalized with white spray paint,” says a Facebook post from Layton PD. “Offensive racist messages were painted on the passenger side of the truck. It was parked on the street in the neighborhood south of Antelope Drive and east of Hillfield Road when the crime occurred. We are offering a $500 reward for information which leads to the arrest of those responsible. If you have any information about this case, please message us or call 801-497-8300 and reference incident #21-14463.”

A Facebook post from the owners of the food truck Sunday says: “We are not going to have hatred stop us from sharing our culture. Thank you for all the people reaching out. We are just so hurt right now and don’t what to comment on anything. Please don’t be offended if we don’t answer any questions at this time.”

A second Facebook post five hours later adds: “Thank you for everyone who has reached out to us, all the love is truly overwhelming. We have got a lot of questions about what do we need and things like that, so we are just asking if people will come to the Philippine Independence Day Celebration so everyone can meet those of us from the Philippines and see how truly beautiful and kind our culture is. We really love our friends and family in Utah and we are happy to be here with you all.”

The celebration is on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Jordan Park at 1060 S. 900 West.

The Facebook page says the food truck provides Filipino and Asian Fusion food in northern Utah.