USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program will benefit almost 50K Utah students

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah elementary schools will receive $3.45 million dollars in the 2022 Federal fiscal year to provide students with fresh fruit and vegetable snacks through the United States Department of Agriculture Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, officials said Wednesday.

The program provides children at low-income elementary schools with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables during the school day, outside of the regular lunch and breakfast programs, said a news release from the Utah State Board of Education.

The goals of the program are to:

• Create healthier school environments by providing nutritious snack choices.

• Expand the variety of fruits and vegetables children experience.

• Increase children’s fruit and vegetable consumption.

“More than 49,000 Utah elementary students are set to benefit from the program this year,” the news release said. “All students will receive the fresh fruits and vegetables at least twice per week throughout the school year.”

Funding for FFVP comes from the USDA Farm Bill. Schools apply for the program in the spring, and preference is given to those with a high percentage of low-income students.

Schools that demonstrate a high degree of excellence in operating the program also have the ability to apply for the FFVP VIP Award and receive a higher level of funding the following school year. VIP Award winners for this school year are Guadalupe School, a public charter school in Salt Lake City, and South Sanpete School District.