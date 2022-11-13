USU schedules Reindeer Express event for Dec. 2

WELLSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State University has announced its annual Reindeer Express, set for one day only, Friday, Dec. 2.

Afternoon and evening sessions have been set up to allow the general public to view reindeer as they are checked for flight worthiness by USU veterinary students. Those students also will share reindeer facts with curious children and adults.

Money raised by the event will help build an endowment for USU veterinary medicine students, the announcement says.

Also on hand will be a jolly, white-bearded man willing to listen to Christmas wishes and to accept letters, farm animals to pet, musical performances, festive foods, cart rides, and more for purchase.

Tickets are required for guests age 3 and older and can be purchased for $10 through the website. A group discount is available. Sessions begin at 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Dec. 2.

Parking and a shuttle bus will be available from the USU campus.