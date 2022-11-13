2nd man to be sentenced in 2020 murder of North Ogden victim

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County man has accepted a plea deal in the 2020 shooting death of 29-year-old Dalton Wood, of North Ogden.

Ryan Joseph Dash, 35, whom police have described as a white supremacist gang member with a long criminal record, agreed to the deal on Oct. 24. He will be sentenced on Dec. 12.

According to his probable cause statement filed by an officer of the North Ogden Police Department, Dash admitted to the shooting, which he said occurred after an ongoing disagreement.

Dash will be sentenced on one count of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony. Dismissed without prejudice in the case are two second-degree felonies: obstruction of justice and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Dash faces a sentence of 25 years to life in the case. He will also be sentenced for an earlier theft case, a second-degree felony with a penalty of one to 15 years. The theft included a gun used in the murder, according to court documents.

Charged in the same shooting was Brian Jenson, 31, who in November 2021 was found guilty of:

Manslaughter, a first-degree felony amended to be a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Jenson was sentenced to two terms of one to 15 years and one term of up to one year, to run concurrently, with credit for 688 days he had served at the time of sentencing.