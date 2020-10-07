UTA announce free fares on Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority is offering free fares to all riders on Election Day.

According to a statement by the UTA,”the purpose of the free fare day is to ensure unrestricted public access to polling locations across all of UTA’s service areas.”

Paratransit Services, Park City Transit, and UTA’s On Demand by Via micro-transit services are included in the free fare service Nov. 3.

“As an agency serving the community on a daily basis, UTA encourages everyone to participate in this election and vote,” UTA said Wednesday.

“UTA will provide more information for current and new transit riders as Election Day approaches.”

For more information on UTA fares and route scheduled visit rideuta.com.