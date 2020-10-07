Utah COVID update: 8 more deaths, 1,007 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 1,007 new lab- confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A Washington County woman, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County woman, age 65 to 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County woman, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

A Millard County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 45-64, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 65-84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between 65-84, hospitalized at time of death

Utah’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 496. The addition of 1,007 new positive cases brings Utah’s total 80,446.

Total tests performed stand at 881,440, with 5,839 people tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,044 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.8%

Currently, there are 226 people hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 4,113.

Coronavirus patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 59,289. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah