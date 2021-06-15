UTA: Expect TRAX, FrontRunner delays due to construction

UTAH, June 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority warned users to expect delays today and later this month due to construction and repairs both by the agency and by Union Pacific.

UTA will be replacing replace multiple grade crossing panels. Union Pacific will be repairing switches and railroad ties.

UTA shared the details below:

FrontRunner Delays

Union Pacific is replacing switches and railroad ties in June. UTA is slowing down FrontRunner trains to keep the Union Pacific people and equipment safe in the construction zone. Below are details to help plan your trip during construction:

Dates: June 15-19

Times: 8:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Location: Farmington to Woods Cross Stations

Delays: 5-10 min (Tue), 20-30 min (Wed-Sat)

Train Schedule: https://www.rideuta.com/Rider-Tools/Schedules-and-Maps/750-FrontRunner

UTA appreciates your patience during this construction. If you need help planning your trip, please contact customer service at 801-743-3882 or download the transit app at https://transitapp.com/.

TRAX Red line delays

3200 West – through June 15

Bus Bridge: 4800 West Old Bingham Highway Station to 2700 West Sugar Factory Road Station

Arrive Early Sat & Sun: Northbound riders from Daybreak Parkway, South Jordan Parkway, 5600 West, 4800 West and Jordan Valley Stations should arrive 15 min early to connect to the 2700 West train

Delays: 15-30 min

Train Schedule: https://www.rideuta.com/Rider-Tools/Schedules-and-Maps/703-Red-Line

The next construction session will run June 26 through 29, a Saturday through Tuesday, the UTA statement says. It shared the details below:

2700 West – June 26-29 (a Saturday through Tuesday)

Bus Bridge: 2700 West Sugar Factory Road to Jordan Valley Stations

Arrive Early Sat & Sun: Northbound riders from Daybreak Parkway, South Jordan Parkway, 5600 West, 4800 West and Jordan Valley Stations should arrive 15 min early to connect to the 2700 West train

Delays: 15-30 min

Train Schedule: https://www.rideuta.com/Rider-Tools/Schedules-and-Maps/703-Red-Line

