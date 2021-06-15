Utah COVID-19 update: 237 new cases, no more deaths documented in past day

UTAH, June 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 237 newly documented cases of COVID-19 in the past day, and no additional deaths.

Total positive cases now stand at 409,964.

Cumulative deaths remain at 2,323.

In Utah, 2,743,511 people have been tested for the coronavirus. That’s an increase of 2,909 since Monday.

Tests administered number 5,016,066, and increase of 5,015 in the past day.

Vaccines administered here total 2,751,008, an increase of 12,515 since Monday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 274 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.7%.

There are 153 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,134.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah