UTA FrontRunner riders should expect delays due to incident involving trespasser in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Transit Authority FrontRunner riders should expect delays after an incident involving a trespasser in South Salt Lake Wednesday afternoon.

“Expect unknown delays northbound from Murray Central to Ogden Stations and at all points in between due to train vs. trespasser,” said a tweet from UTA at 3:02 p.m.

According to scanner traffic, the incident occurred in the area of 3900 S. 300 West and may involve a fatality.

“Significant system-wide delays are expected,” said an update from UTA at 3:12 p.m.

Another update at 3:32 p.m. said: “Passengers going southbound will need to change to TRAX at Salt Lake Central to Murray Central. Passengers going northbound will need to change to TRAX at Murray Central to Salt Lake Central due to a train vs trespasser.”

