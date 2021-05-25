UTA launching late-night on-demand service

UTAH, May 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Transit Authority is joining forces with the city of Salt Lake and Downtown Alliance Open Streets Events to offer late-night on-demand rides for Salt Lake City residents three nights a week during the upcoming summer months.

Late Night UTA On Demand by Via begins Thursday, May 27, according to the UTA.

Service will be offered on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. until Saturday, Sept. 4. Late-night workers, restaurant and bar patrons, shift workers and those attending events will be able to connect with a vehicle in real-time, the UTA announced.

Door-to-door service will be offered for passengers who require a wheelchair-accessible vehicle, as well as for passengers connecting to UTA paratransit trips. All other riders will be provided with corner-to-corner service. On most occasions riders will only have to walk approximately three minutes to meet their driver at a nearby corner. The service area does not include Salt Lake International Airport.

Shared rides cost $2.50 per rider and are 50% off for reduced fare riders, such as seniors 65 and older and people with disabilities. Payment can be made with a credit or debit card linked to a rider’s account, which can be added in their app. Credit or debit cards can also be added to an account created by phone by calling 385-217-8191. Riders can download the app by searching ‘Via’ in the App Store for iPhone or in Google Play for Android.

“This innovative, on demand way to experience UTA will accommodate late night riders in Salt Lake City with more flexibility and convenience at an affordable cost with the added bonus of being able to transfer to any other UTA service with their fare during operating hours and within the service area,” the news release said. “Riders will be able to leave their car at home and won’t have to worry about parking in the city. In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks will be required until further notice.”

For more information riders can log on to www.rideuta.com/latenight or www.rideuta.com/via.