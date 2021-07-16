UTA to increase TRAX service for Garth Brooks concert Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — UTA will be providing extra TRAX service to get Garth Brooks fans to and from Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

Garth Brooks ticket holders can also use their ticket as UTA fare all day, said a news release from UTA Friday morning.

The show, which begins at 8 p.m., will be the first solo-act concert at the stadium since May 24, 2011, when U2 performed.

Before the concert, starting at approximately 4:30 p.m.:

Stadium Station. Riders do not have to transfer at Courthouse Station. TRAX Red Line trains will be running every ten minutes from Fashion Place West

Station to Stadium Station.

After the concert:

UTA will be have 10 additional TRAX trains ready after the concert concludes. Trains

will depart every four to seven minutes as needed, serving every station on the Red, Blue and Green Lines.

FrontRunner will operate on its regular Saturday schedule; no additional FrontRunner service is scheduled to run after the concert concludes, the news release said. The last FrontRunner trains depart northbound and southbound from Salt Lake Central Station at approximately 9 p.m. Click here for specific FrontRunner schedules.

For those traveling within Salt Lake City boundaries, UTA’s On Demand service operates from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Saturday nights. Tickets to the Garth Brooks concert are valid on this service as well. Download the Via app to book a trip or click here for more information.

For more information for concert-goers, click here.