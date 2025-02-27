12-year-old Kearns Jr. High student dies after being struck on bike in crosswalk

KEARNS, Utah, Feb. 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – A 12-year-old bicyclist was fatally injured Thursday after being struck in a Kearns crosswalk about 7:45 a.m.

According to a statement by the Unified Police Department, Adam Mahmet, identified as a student at Kearns Junior High, was traveling northbound on 4140 West when he entered the crosswalk and collided with an eastbound Chevy Tahoe on Sams Boulevard.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures but Mahmet died from injuries at a local hospital.

“The incident remains under investigation, and authorities urge drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution, particularly in their school zones and crosswalks,” the UPD statement said.

“Our thoughts are with Adam Mahmet’s family, friends, and the Kearns Junior High School community during this difficult time.”

The UPD said further information will be provided as it becomes available.