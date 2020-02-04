Utah Avalanche Center announces ‘considerable’ danger for lower elevations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Avalanche Center warned Tuesday morning that the danger level for lower elevations is “considerable.”

“Special Avalanche Advisory issued,” said a tweet from the Utah Avalanche Center. “Includes the valleys and benches. Steep terrain is to be avoided.”

The tweet said that hikers should take extra care in the area of Grandeur Peak, the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, above University Hospital and above the the Utah State Capitol building.

For the Salt Lake area mountains, the danger level is “moderate.”

“Areas of moderate danger exist on all aspects and elevations for new snow avalanches,” said the Utah Avalanche Center website.

“Human triggered dry sluffs and soft slab avalanches are possible. An occasional wind drift may be found up high, but these may be more prominent in the lower elevations and foothills.”

