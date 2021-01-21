Utah Biden/Harris Inauguration Day of Services raises 59K for Utah Food Bank

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Biden/Harris Inauguration Day of Service Committee honored Martin Luther King Day and the inauguration day of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris by raising funds for Utah Food Bank.

As of noon Wednesday, more than $59,000 has been raised, a statement from the committee says.

Donations were driven in part by two $10,000 matching grants. The first from Kem and Carolyn Gardner, and the second from former Representative Patrice Arent, David Mock and the Boulder Mountain Lodge (located in Boulder, Utah).

Almost 300 donors made gifts from $10 to $5,000 to achieve the $59,000 total. Readers can go to UtahMLKday.com to see who has already donated and to give.

For more than 117 years, Utah Food Bank has served those in need throughout the state. It works with community partners and volunteers to fulfill its mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide.