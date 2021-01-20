12600 South at Bangerter Highway to close for 7 months

RIVERTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation will close 12600 South in both directions at Bangerter Highway in Riverton for approximately seven months starting as early as Thursday night.

“Drivers will need to use alternate routes to cross Bangerter Highway, including 11400 South and 13400 South,” said a news release from UDOT. “As part of this closure, Bangerter Highway traffic will no longer have to stop at 12600 South, and all right turns on or off of 12600 South will remain open.”

This closure, until August 2021, is the result of close coordination between UDOT, Riverton City, and nearby businesses, the news release said. It will allow crews to construct one of three new freeway-style interchanges along Bangerter Highway; 6200 South, 10400 South, and 12600 South.

The decision for the east-west closure was made due to the complexity of the new interchange, the news release said. To construct the underpass on 12600 South, crews will build from the “top down,” starting with bridge components first, followed by excavating the underpass. This approach will emphasize safety for both the traveling public and workers and allow efficient interchange construction, officials said.

Click here to view closure information, detour routes, and project updates. It is anticipated the freeway-style interchange will be complete by fall 2021.