Utah County domestic violence suspect surrenders, jailed without bail

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Oct. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect who deputies say choked and threatened to kill the mother of his child has turned himself in to police.

Law enforcement officers in Utah County and across the state had been searching searching for an Eagle Mountain man, Yosvany-Armando Cruz-Lopez, 44, since Saturday, wanted for aggravated assault in a domestic violence incident in which he allegedly choked a woman and threatened to kill her.

According to a press release issued by Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer for the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office, a woman called 911 Saturday afternoon and said Yosvany-Armando Cruz-Lopez, 44, who was away working as a truck driver, called and threatened that if she left their house with their child he would kill her.

The two had argued the night before. “During that argument she said that Cruz, who also goes by the name Gio Cruz, used a rope or a cord of some kind and choked her so she couldn’t breath. Cruz may also be armed with a small caliber handgun,” Cannon said.

Deputies stayed with her until later Saturday evening, when Cruz-Lopez texted her and asked her to come pick him up. When deputies went to that location they could not find him.

Monday a few minutes before midnight, Cruz-Lopez, went to the Eagle Mountain Office of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office to talk to deputies, according to a Tuesday UCSO press release. A sergeant had a phone conversation earlier with Cruz-Lopez and Cruz-Lopes had agreed to come talk to him.

He was booked into the Utah County Jail. A judge has ordered that Cruz-Lopez be held without bail, the UCSO said.”We will be submitting a case to prosecutors with charges as follows: aggravated assault producing loss of consciousness, a 2nd-degree felony; penalty enhancement for a domestic violence offense, a 3rd-degree felony,; electronic communication harassment, a class B misdemeanor; and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor.”