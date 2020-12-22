Utah County officials urge ‘zero tolerance approach’ to DUI enforcement

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County officials are urging a zero tolerance approach to DUI enforcement after a crash on Interstate 15 last week.

“Friday night a woman was going to work as a nurse in Weber County when she was rear-ended on I-15 by a DUI driver,” said a tweet from Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “Thankfully her injuries were relatively minor. We must take a zero tolerance approach to DUI enforcement! Thanks to Utah Highway Patrol Section 2 for helping her out.”

The Utah Department of Public Safety announced last week that Utahns can expect to see an increase in DUI enforcement from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1. During this time over 154 extra DUI shifts are being worked by over 21 different Utah law enforcement agencies. “The enforcement period is strategically planned during the holiday season,” said a statement from the Utah DPS.