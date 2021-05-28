Utah County Sheriff officials seek tips on truck wanted after lumber theft

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, May 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Mountain Division, is asking the public for tips to help locate a truck believed used in the theft of lumber.

“Do you recognize this truck? This truck was involved in a theft of plywood from a home under construction in the Arrival Neighborhood,” the UCSO statement says.

“The truck was being driven by a single male in a bright orange construction shirt. We understand the cost of lumber is high but stealing is never the way to go.”

If you recognize this truck, UCSO asks that you contact Detective Turner at 801-789-6707.