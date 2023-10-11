Utah County Sheriff’s Office: OCIC team called to scene of officer involved shooting southwest of Fairfield

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has announced an investigation into an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.

“About 11:15 Deputies and medical took a report from a man who said he’d shot himself in the leg,” a UCSO tweet says.

Officers responded to an area southwest of Fairfield.

“When deputies arrived, there was an officer involved shooting,” the UCSO statement says. “We have called for the Officer Involved Critical Incident Team.”

No additional details had been released as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. Gephardt Daily is standing by to share more information as details are released.