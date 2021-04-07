Utah COVID-19 report: 2 more deaths, 612 new cases in past day

UTAH, April 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 612 new cases in the past day.
That brings total cases to 388,426 and confirmed coronavirus deaths to 2,139.
The two who died were:
- A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Vaccines administered number 1,561,167, which is 34,814 more than yesterday.
People tested in Utah for COVID-19 number 2,424,457, an increase of 7,246 since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,323,919, an increase of 18,552 tests since yesterday.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 401 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.
There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,675.
The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.