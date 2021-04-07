Utah COVID-19 report: 2 more deaths, 612 new cases in past day

UTAH, April 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 612 new cases in the past day.

That brings total cases to 388,426 and confirmed coronavirus deaths to 2,139.

The two who died were:

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines administered number 1,561,167, which is 34,814 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah for COVID-19 number 2,424,457, an increase of 7,246 since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,323,919, an increase of 18,552 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 401 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,675.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah