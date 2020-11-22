Utah COVID-19 Sunday update: 6 more deaths, 3,197 new cases in past 24 hours; 556 hospitalized

UTAH, Nov. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday announced six more COVID-19 deaths and 3,197 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

In addition, hospitalizations reached 556, five more than Saturday.

Cumulative coronavirus deaths in Utah total 793. The Utahns whose deaths were reported in the past day were:

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The addition of 3,197 positive cases brings Utah’s cumulative total to 173,979.

Tests performed number 1,344,945. Of those 13,641 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,310 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 23.5%

Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 7,532.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, see the chart below:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah