Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 143 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, May 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported one documented COVID-19 death and 143 more positive cases documented in the past day.

Confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 406,170. Known Utah deaths stand at 2,302.

The death, which UDoH says occurred prior to May 1, was of a Salt Lake County man between ages 45 and 64, not hospitalized at time of death

UDoH reports 2,594,156 total vaccines administered, which is 3,441 more than Sunday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

It reports 2,691,819 people tested, an increase of 2,132 since yesterday. UDoH reports 4,924,995 total tests administered, an increase of 3,568 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 224 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.

There are 131 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,822.

The chart below shows COVID numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah